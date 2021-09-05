PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 110,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.