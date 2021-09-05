PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 110,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

