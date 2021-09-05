Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.99 and its 200 day moving average is $489.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

