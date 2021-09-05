The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

