Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $402.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

