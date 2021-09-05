Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $402.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
