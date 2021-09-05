Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $48.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $49.29 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $166.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $169.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.22 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $219.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

