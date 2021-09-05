Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 3% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,681.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00521698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.53 or 0.01015325 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000074 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,757,083 coins and its circulating supply is 430,496,647 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

