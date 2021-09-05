Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 118,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

