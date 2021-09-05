Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 52,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

