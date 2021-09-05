Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 229,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,910. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

