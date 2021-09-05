Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 240,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

