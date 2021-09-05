Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $180.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,504. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

