Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.33.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.