Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

