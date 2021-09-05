TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $173,303.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.60 or 1.00081441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008462 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

