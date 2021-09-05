Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 339,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.