The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,573. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

