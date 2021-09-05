LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,736. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.