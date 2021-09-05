$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of GMBL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 370,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,565. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
