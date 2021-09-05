$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 370,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,565. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

