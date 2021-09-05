ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $145,859.51 and $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00126425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.97 or 0.00835177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047798 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

