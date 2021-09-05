Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $6.32 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $59.38 million and $6.32 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00096154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00344306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

