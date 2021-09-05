Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

