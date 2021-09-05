MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. 423,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,398. MasTec has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
