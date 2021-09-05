Playkey Market Cap Reaches $249,563.87 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $249,563.87 and $104,506.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

