0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $854,292.46 and approximately $93,122.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get 0xcert alerts:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

