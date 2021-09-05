CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $116.47 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 82.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00018712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $116.47 million and $997,620.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

