renBTC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. renBTC has a total market cap of $791.33 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $50,338.24 or 1.00129886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,720 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

