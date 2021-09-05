Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $18.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.