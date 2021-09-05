Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $128.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 490,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

