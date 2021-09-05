Cim LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 49.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

