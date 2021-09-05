iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 408,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,063. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

