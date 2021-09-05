Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 243,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

