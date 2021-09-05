Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.