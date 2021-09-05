Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 146,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

