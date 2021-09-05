Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 399,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

