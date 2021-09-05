Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 990 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,547. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

