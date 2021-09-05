Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,386.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

