Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $411.31. 1,374,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,475. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.76 and its 200 day moving average is $362.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

