Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

