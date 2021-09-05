Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 681,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

