Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.44 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 196,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,808,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 1,452,048 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.