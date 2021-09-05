Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.44 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 196,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,808,000.

USMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 1,452,048 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.