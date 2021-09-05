First Horizon Corp Has $12.63 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Corp lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.