Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 578,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock valued at $86,577,994 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.