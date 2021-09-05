Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ACBI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 58,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

