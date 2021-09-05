Cim LLC Has $22 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 3.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cim LLC owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

