$684.34 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $684.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.17 million and the highest is $689.50 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

