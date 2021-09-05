Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $245,588.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Parachute has a market cap of $3.39 million and $245,588.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 75.4% against the dollar.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

