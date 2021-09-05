Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

