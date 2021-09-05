Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 8,808 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 74.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 695,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,508. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.