Level Four Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 186,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

