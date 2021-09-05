Level Four Financial LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,793. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

