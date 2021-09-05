Level Four Financial LLC Buys 37,787 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,746,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,328,936. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

